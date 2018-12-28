Smithsonian may close starting January 2nd due to government shutdown Video

If the shutdown continues through next week, it will begin to affect one of the most popular museums in the country.

The Smithsonian tweeted:

"If the government shutdown continues beyond January 1st, all Smithsonian museums, research centers, and the National Zoo will be closed starting January 2nd. We will update our operating status as soon as the situation is resolved."

According to the National Zoo's website, the animals will continue to be fed and cared for during the shutdown, however, live web-cams will not be broadcast including the popular 'Panda Cam'.



