A bill that was created in wake of a local tragedy is now waiting for the approval of the governor.

On Wednesday, the governor’s communications office told us that the governor intends on signing it.

Senate Bill 563 was introduced by state Senator Dan Laughlin after a fire killed five children in Erie. That blaze took place in August of 2019 and gutted a home on West 11th Street that was being used as a childcare facility.

The new law mandates the locations for smoke alarms in childcare facilities. It also requires that the alarms be connected so if one goes off they all go off.