Erie County, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — NW winds have brought some smoky haze into the region again Tuesday.

As of now, the Air Quality remains in the good range. It may go up into the moderate range Tuesday night. The winds are expected to switch to the south Wednesday, on the light side. It may help to move the smoke north, but with no good breeze, that’s not a guarantee.

Will continue to monitor and update. Stay with JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com for the latest.