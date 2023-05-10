Forest fires in the far west will continue to cause a “hazy” to the sun for the next few days. This will cause some redder sunrises and sunsets, and allow for a reddish look to the moon at night. The smoke is not expected to cause any serious differences in the forecast overall. May see slightly cooler highs and milder lows. The air is already pretty dry, and no precipitation is expected as a result of the smoke.
