Smothers Brothers made appearance at Chautauqua Institution

Two of the most popular comedians of the 1960’s made an appearance at the Chautauqua Institution today.

The American Folk singers and comedians gathered to talk about their landmark show “The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour” and censorship issues.

The show became popular and controversial over specific targets about racism, President Richard Nixon, and the Vietnam War. The show was cancelled due to controversial skits and comments in 1969.

Late this afternoon, the legendary duo visited the National Comedy Center in Jamestown, where they donated their iconic red suit jackets, Tom Smother’s guitar, and Dick Smothers’ bass. They also contributed scripts and creative papers, including a letter from President Lyndon Johnson, which was read by the Smothers Brothers on their TV show.