Shearer’s Foods is in the process of expanding their facility in Waterford to increase their production efforts.

“Working with the Commonwealth, we were able to put together a package that allowed them to choose Erie or Waterford as the site, so it’s about a 90,000 square foot expansion. It allows them to do their new product line and it’s under construction right now,” said Tina Mengine, CEO of the Erie County Redevelopment Authority.

An effort was made by the Commonwealth that will go towards the $27 million project.

“The Commonwealth put together a nice package that included both tax credits for the new employees and their current workforce, as well as, I think, a $1.7 million grant,” Mengine said.

According to areadevelopment.com, the expansion will include a new product line for processing operation as well as a new baked line that will support increased product demand. This means that more jobs will be available in the area.

“I think it’s great. The more jobs we can get out here the better. I think everyone’s happy about that,” said Aileen Taylor, Clerk at Waterford Pharmacy.

“It’s good for the area cause people get a job. They have money to spend and you get the trickle down theory of economics,” said Keith Loop, Resident.

The Erie County Redevelopment Authority said retaining and expanding businesses is a key to countywide success.

“Keeping them there, expanding that is really critical for both the community of Waterford, but also for Erie County,” Mengine said.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

The project is projected to create 30 new jobs in the community with a variety of positions.