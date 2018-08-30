SNAP announces another PA priest accused of abuse, Fr Joseph E. Bonafed of Greensburg

Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests, or SNAP, has released a statement following the surfacing of another priest accused of child sex abuse in the Greensburg, Pennsylvania Diocese.

The statement encourages anyone with knowledge or who may have been harmed by Fr Joseph E. Bonafed to report to law enforcement and not church officials. Midwest Regional Leader of SNAP, Judy Jones, says, "[church officials] are not the proper officials to be investigating child sex crimes. We are thankful the brave victim reported it to the PA Attorney General's hotline."

They go on to say although Bonafed has been removed from ministry, they urge Bishop Edward C. Malesic to go to every parish he worked and reach out to anyone who may have been affected by Bonafed's abuse and encourage them to visit law enforcement.

For more information on SNAP, please visit snapnetwork.org.

In a statement from the priest's diocese, they say: