SNAP announces another PA priest accused of abuse, Fr Joseph E. Bonafed of Greensburg
SNAP urges victims to go to law enforcement
Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests, or SNAP, has released a statement following the surfacing of another priest accused of child sex abuse in the Greensburg, Pennsylvania Diocese.
The statement encourages anyone with knowledge or who may have been harmed by Fr Joseph E. Bonafed to report to law enforcement and not church officials. Midwest Regional Leader of SNAP, Judy Jones, says, "[church officials] are not the proper officials to be investigating child sex crimes. We are thankful the brave victim reported it to the PA Attorney General's hotline."
They go on to say although Bonafed has been removed from ministry, they urge Bishop Edward C. Malesic to go to every parish he worked and reach out to anyone who may have been affected by Bonafed's abuse and encourage them to visit law enforcement.
For more information on SNAP, please visit snapnetwork.org.
In a statement from the priest's diocese, they say:
"Yesterday, the Diocese received a credible allegation of sexual abuse of a minor against Fr. Joseph E. Bonafed dating back 28 years. As per Diocesan policy the allegation was phoned into the PA ChildLine, and the appropriate District Attorney was contacted. The investigation is now in the hands of law enforcement. As per Diocesan policy, Fr. Bonafed was removed from his place of ministry as Pastor at Holy Family Parish in West Newton and St. Edward Parish in Herminie and relieved of all parish duties within 24 hours of the allegation. He will remain on leave until authorities complete their investigation. Parishioners at both parishes will be notified this weekend. A credible allegation does not mean it has been substantiated or proven. This announcement in no way implies Fr. Bonafed is guilty... The victim did contact the Attorney General's hotline in April. The Diocese did not become aware of the accusation until yesterday."
