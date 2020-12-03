SNAP recipients to receive December benefits by Dec. 11

SNAP recipients will receive benefits by Dec. 11.

Department of Human Services (DHS) Secretary Teresa Miller announced today that Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients will receive all December benefits by Friday, Dec. 11, 2020.

This is to make sure people get their benefits without delay in case of a federal government shutdown, according to the DHS Secretary.

“SNAP is a critical resource for the nearly 1.9 million Pennsylvanians who use it to purchase fresh food and groceries for themselves and their families. Particularly as Pennsylvania and our nation are in the midst of a growing public health crisis, we cannot risk a lapse in benefits that help meet this most basic, essential need,” said Secretary Miller. “Some SNAP recipients may receive their monthly benefit and emergency allotments earlier than usual, but we need Pennsylvanians to know that this is not in error or an additional payment. This is their normal December payment, and there will be no additional payment.”

Applications for SNAP and other public assistance programs can be submitted online at www.compass.state.pa.us. Those who prefer to submit paper documentation can print from the website or request an application by phone at 1-800-692-7462 and mail it to their local County Assistance Office (CAO) or place it in a CAO’s secure drop box, if available.