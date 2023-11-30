Repair shops like Gerlach’s Power Equipment Center on West 26th Street are seeing what they said seems like a never-ending line of snow blowers in need of maintenance.

“So as soon as they start forecasting for the big lake effect snow is when we see the big rush. Everyone starts to get ready and prepared for it, that’s when they start calling in because their snow blowers won’t start, or they realize that they haven’t used it since last year and need some service on it,” said Mitch Gerlach, general manager of Gerlach’s Power Equipment Center.

After the pandemic disrupted the supply chain, Gerlach said many people started thinking and planning ahead. He said there’s always some who put off checking to make sure their equipment works before the snow starts to fall.

And if you’re one of those procrastinators, get ready to wait.

“Once it starts snowing, we put all of the guys that are all on deck to work on the snow blowers. Average repair time right now is probably one to two weeks for getting them returned and back. The major repairs we’re seeing are the carburetors need cleaned out and fresh fuel is added to the snow blowers,” said Gerlach.

Although we’re seeing more mild weather than we did earlier this week, we all know Erie winters are usually good for one thing: lots of snow.

Gerlach said it’s better to get your blower looked at and ready to go sooner rather than later, otherwise, some might find themselves stuck at home and snowed in.