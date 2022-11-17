It’s an epic battle this week as road crews face off against mother nature, and your safety is at stake. Truck drivers are also telling us how their travel is being impacted from the storms with highway closures.

Officials say they have encountered challenges with the winter weather. Truck drivers also recalled to us about having a hard time commuting.

The first snow of the season has presented challenges for drivers and PennDOT employees with highway cleanup.

“There was the intensity of the snow itself, the type of snow that it was, which is heavy and wet, but also the timing of it,” said Jill Harry, press officer, PennDOT Northwest Region.

Pennsylvania State Police say traveling on the highway in the winter conditions has been an issue for drivers.

“The vehicles are sliding off the interstate and or semi-trucks jackknifing where they’re getting stuck up there. That obviously causes a lot of chaos for everybody who is trying to travel and when the interstates shut down, it slows everybody down,” said Andrew Hacke, community services officer, Troop E Erie.

New York State Police say the Pennsylvania State Line to Rochester, New York will be shut down for commercial drivers of vehicles like semi-trucks and big box trucks at 4 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

Going westbound, Ohio State Highway Patrol reports the Ohio state line to exit 238 in Ashtabula County is closed, but everything to the right of Route 11 in Ashtabula is open.

“I’m heading to Kenosha, Wisconsin, so if I can’t go that way it’s might going to effect my day, but if there are alternate routes I’ll just take the alternate routes. Hopefully I can get to where I need to get to by two o’clock in the morning,” said James Jefferson, truck driver.

“The load I have now is going to New York, but my company told me to shut down because they’re shutting the highway down in New York,” said Dion Blasco, truck driver.

Pennsylvania State Police has advice for anybody that may encounter accidents on the highway.

“If authorities are already on scene, you want to make sure that you can go out, get there safely, get around it safely. Pay attention to the people, tow truck drivers, whoever is on scene, because once again those slippery roads can cause you to slide and cause a further crash,” said Andrew Hacke, community services officer, Troop E Erie.

PennDOT says employees will continue to work around the clock throughout the weekend.