(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A large storm system will slide across the Ohio Valley late Thursday night through Friday night.

Most of the area will be in the “cold” sector, and most of the precipitation will be snow. Can’t rule out some rain/sleet mix, especially Meadville to Titusville.

Snow will begin near daybreak, and become steady by early/mid morning. Expect roads to become slippery as the snow falls, along with low visibilities and blowing snow as winds get to 30 mph Friday into Friday Night.

Expect difficult travel Friday, especially morning, when the snow is expected to be steadiest. 3-6″ Erie, and 2-4″ in Meadville expected by sunset. Another 1-3″ of snow possible Friday evening before tapering off after midnight.

Ahead of the upcoming snow, Erie has fallen to the 17th spot in the Golden Snow Globe contest, as we have 44.3 inches of snow so far this season, when our normal snowfall amount to date would be at 91.5. Buffalo is currently listed as number one, and was the 2021/2022 snowfall winner as well.

More details at www.yourerie.com/weather or the YE2Go app.