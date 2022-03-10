Erie, PA (WJET) – Winter storm watches are posted as a Nor’easter develops and races up along the coast by late Friday into Saturday. The heaviest snow will be confined to areas to the East. If you’re travels take you East over the weekend, allow for extra time.

Rain and wet snow begins late Friday, before changing to all snow Friday night. Snow will become steadier through Friday night into Saturday morning, but the steadiest snow tapers before noon on Saturday.

Watches, warnings and advisories.

As the Nor’easter races away, wind increases through Saturday afternoon along with very cold air for March pouring over Lake Erie. This will set the stage for some lake snow developing late Saturday through Saturday night.

Weather Headlines.

There is still uncertainty on exact amounts because snow totals will vary depending on your location. 3-6″ looks most likely for Erie proper. The best shot of 4 to 8 inches with locally higher amounts will be areas to the south and east of the I-90 corridor. Anywhere from 8 to 12 inches looks possible over far southern and eastern areas.

Snowfall forecast through midday Saturday

So following the period of snow Friday night into Saturday will be gusty winds and areas of lake effect snow showers, along with areas of blowing and drifting snow from late Saturday through Saturday night.

GET OUR MOST UP TO DATE FORECAST