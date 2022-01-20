Snowed-in cars continue to be an issue on City of Erie streets

The temperature outside is on a downward trajectory as we turn the corner toward the end of January. Many City of Erie residents are still struggling to dig out their cars after the heaviest snowfall of the season.

The snow that accumulated earlier in the weeks left many cars covered and stuck on City of Erie streets. The colder temperatures now freezing the snow and making it difficult for residents to dig their cars out.

Erie Police say there were several abandoned cars stuck in the snow that they had to have towed. Police say some of these cars are in the way of city plows and emergency vehicles, posing a threat to public safety.

“The police department helps in moving those vehicles if they’re left there and they have become a hazard. They have to get towed out so the plows can get through. If a snow emergency is ever declared, that would be done right away,” said Robert Wierbinski, City of Erie Police Traffic Sergeant.

The owner of one local towing company says they’ve been working closely with police to remove the vehicles that are in the way of city plows and emergency vehicles.

“We did tow a lot of cars. People would get stuck in the intersection, especially where a plow might have come through, you get the washup where the snow piles possibly two or three feet deep. People try to bust through them and get stuck,” said Eddie Whiteman, Owner of Eddie’s Collectibles.

There are still cars that are stuck breaking odd-even parking rules in the City of Erie. Whiteman says Erie Police are working to identify more cars that need to be towed.

“Now, what we’re left with is a lot of what we call ‘Snow birds.’ I spoke to the city and they’re not sure exactly what the situation is. The Motorcycle Department, which handles a lot of the towing and stuff will be back in tomorrow and they’re going to decide which streets may need special attention,” Whiteman said.

Whiteman says towing service that works with the city says 40 to 50 cars have been towed this winter.