Snowflake cider returns to Fuhrman’s

One local store is bringing back a popular and seasonal sweet beverage, but it’s not your average apple cider.

Fuhrman’s Cider Mill on Peach Street has snowflake cider on its shelves. Snowflake Apple Cider is made only of golden delicious apples.

The color is more pale and has a sweeter taste than normal apple cider. Other apple cider is made from a blend of different apples.

Last year it was a big hit so they decided to make it again this year.

“Last year we only did one batch, so that was 150 gallons. We sold out in under a day of having it, so apparently the public enjoys this type of cider,” said Austin Adams, Apple Cider Maker.

The cider will only sell for about two weeks and costs $8 a gallon. They plan on making around 800 gallons.