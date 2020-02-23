Snowflake Cruise-In at Bel-Aire Clarion benefiting Make-A-Wish

One area chapter of the Make-A-Wish foundation was holding a special fundraiser.

The Snowflake Cruise-In Dinner and Dance benefit featured a silent auction and 50/50 drawing.

All proceeds benefit Make A Wish Greater Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The organization serves children in 57 counties have granted wishes to nearly 20,000 children in its 36 year history.

They are the first chapter in the world to fulfill more than 700 wishes in one year. The most popular wish is for a trip to Disney World in Orlando, Florida.