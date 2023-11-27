As Thanksgiving travel wrapped up, drivers in Erie County are now dealing with the first significant snowfall of the season.

Representatives from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) said crews came in around midnight on Sunday to get snow plows out on interstates and county roads.

PennDOT advised drivers to use caution on the roads, especially if you’re driving behind a snowplow.

On Monday, one PennDOT official said the morning in the northwest region saw the most snowfall. He said so far, crews have been able to effectively salt roads across Erie County.

“Almost makes like a brine on the road. Once we get our first round done, we usually can maintain it as it does that. But if the temperatures fall too fast then that’s when you get the refreeze and when the salt gets diluted,” said David Donakowski of Erie County PennDOT.

The City of Erie Streets Department had their 24 snowplows ready to go. One representative said they started early this year.

“We are into our seven salt runs. We started about 5 o’clock this morning and we went into our winter schedule early. Normally we would start it next week, so we put all our employees on shifts starting last night,” said Jeff Gibbens, bureau chief of the Erie City Streets Department.

Gibbens added with snow plows out on city streets, it’s important for residents to follow odd-even parking regulations.

“So, paying attention to the signs. Even though there isn’t a lot of snow on your street right now doesn’t mean tomorrow morning when you wake up there isn’t a foot of snow. You know, it is Erie, Pennsylvania so it could hit at any point,” Gibbens said.