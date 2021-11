Slick road conditions led to one driver rolling their car Friday morning.

The accident happened in the 8600 block of Perry Highway around 6:15 a.m.

According to reports on scene, the driver lost control and slid off the road into a bushy area.

The driver was taken to the hospital and is believed to have suffered minor injuries.

