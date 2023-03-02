Many were curious about two bright lights in the sky Wednesday night. They’re actually planets; Venus and Jupiter.

Planets Jupiter and Venus have inched closer together in the sky for the last few weeks, and Wednesday night it seemed like they almost touched.

Clear skies Wednesday night made it easy for many to see these planets, several were thinking they could be satellites or UFO’s.

The planetarium director at Penn State Behrend explained why and when this conjunction takes place.

“A couple planets like Venus and Jupiter will come close together, so that does happen. But it will be a number of years before we get Venus and Jupiter this close together. They were only half degree apart in the night sky. So that means basically if you were to hold up a pencil at arms length, it would only be a gap about that big between the two planets,” said Jim Gavio, Planetarium Director at the Yahn Planetarium PSU.

The planetarium director said these two planets only meet up this way once every 13 months.