A City of Erie employee announced his departure as he prepares to take on his next position.

Michael Outlaw, the Community Liaison for the Office of the Mayor, said his five-and-a-half-year stint with the city involved community relationships, ensuring fairness to marginalized communities with DEI, the COVID-19 response, and more.

He said another focus has been to ensure the foundation is in place for the next person to step into his role and build on those foundations.

Outlaw reacted to his career with his city and the moments he is most proud of.

“We’ve definitely improved the trust between the community, especially the black and brown community, and also our law enforcement, right. I’m most proud of our partners who stepped to the table and took the bull by the horns and forged these friendships that’s going to last the next 10, 20, 30 years,” Outlaw said.

Outlaw said his last day with the city is this Friday, August 4. He will become the conciliation specialist with the U.S. Department of Justice.