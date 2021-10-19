“So Percussion” drum and percussion performance visits Penn State Behrend

A drum and percussion performance that the New Yorker called an exhilarating blend of precision and anarchy entertained the lunch time crowd at Penn State Behrend.

This is “So Percussion” a group that looks to redefine the percussion experience for listeners.

From pulling on piano strings to using wine glasses, the group recreates sounds.

In a way the members hope to have listeners drawing on their own experiences.

“I hope they get a look into what’s possible when you take your college experience and make it your own. that was my experience at Penn State and now it’s coming full circle,” said Shodekeh, Visiting So Percussion Artist.

This is the 32nd year of the Logan Series Music at Noon at Penn State Behrend.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists