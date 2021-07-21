Soccer coaches mourn the loss of 18-year-old soccer player Jaures Golemen

Those close to an 18-year-old Erie Superstar Soccer Player Jaures Golemen are still mourning after the athlete drowned at Wintergreen Gorge.

We spoke with some people who were close to this soccer player.

Several people close to Jaures said he has always been the type of person who lit up the room.

“I couldn’t believe Jaures was gone. It just didn’t ring. It didn’t resonate, but it was true,” said Robert Plonski, Boys Head Soccer Coach.

Plonski is still saddened by the 18-year-old Erie High captain soccer player Jaures Golemen who went missing underwater in the midday at Wintergreen Gorge.

Police said that multiple swimmers tried to rescue him but were unsuccessful.

Plonski remembered Golemen as a generous Erie Collegiate Academy student on and off the soccer field.

“A perfect teammate and a perfect player to coach and he mentored the younger kids and he also did that in school from what I understand,” said Polnski.

Others not only remember Golemen as being one of the best soccer players for the team, but also a person who touches hearts.

“He excelled and others around him excelled. One of the really wonderful qualities that it’s a shame that it’s been lost. He was really just a great kid,” said Garrett Skindell, Coach.

Golemen looked forward to getting a full ride to Penn State University and he was going to be a walk-on for the soccer team.

“I know he had plans to be a doctor and he would have been a great doctor,” said Skindell.

Those close to Golemen won’t forget not only the hard work he put into his team, but the simplest things that touched many.

“Never going to forget that smile and I run into him on Sundays here. He played in the men’s league and every time I see him he says hi coach, big smile I do my best,” said Polnski.

We reached out to Golemen’s family. We have not heard back from them, but there is a GoFundMe page to help with the funeral costs.

Correction: Jaures Golemen