Social activist group holds protest in Perry Square over three pro-life bills in state House Health Committee

One social activist group hosted a protest in Perry Square Friday evening.

Erie Action was joined by the PA Red Cloaks who address legislation around women’s reproductive rights.

Right now, they are fighting bills that would interfere with a woman’s ability to receive an abortion.

The leader of the PA Red Cloaks says she is inspired by Friday night’s turnout.

“It lets me know that this is, as I already suspected, that the fight for reproductive rights is not something that just affects women, it affects everyone. Once the government starts regulating our body, what’s going to stop them from furthering it.” said Adison Tomlinson.

The protest will continue in Perry Square all weekend long.