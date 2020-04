Saturday was an evening of social distancing and spreading cheer in Crawford County.

Last night a “Drive-by Big Love Parade” was held in Meadville. This was an event organized by local comedian and Meadville resident Tammy Pescatelli.

Those that took part in this event made signs and banners while driving by homes of those who are isolated or dealing with depression during the pandemic.

The goal of the parade was to spread cheer and happiness.