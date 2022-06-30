Social media users are fueling the idea of a gasoline boycott. They are telling their followers not to buy gas this Fourth of July holiday.

Here is more on what local people are saying and if the experts think the boycott will work.

Social media users are looking to convince companies to lower the price of gas by boycotting. However, a petroleum analyst from Gas Buddy said that their efforts may not make an impact.

High gas prices are driving people to social media instead of the pumps with one purpose in mind, lowering gas prices.

Users on apps such as TikTok are coming together asking drivers not to purchase gas between July 3 and July 5.

“If they do then if it gets prices lower then that’s a good thing,” said Jordan Keiper, Visitor from New York.

Jim Garrity from AAA East Central said that he doesn’t recommend driving with fuel levels below a quarter of a tank because it can be dangerous and lead to expensive repairs.

While many on social media think the boycott will be effective, some people here in Erie have different thoughts.

“I don’t really think a boycott would do much good,” said Kim Sorenson, Erie Resident.

“I mean I think it’s kind of pointless honestly. It’s just petty just not doing anything you know what I mean. If you don’t want to pay for gas just go on a bike or something,” said Daython Daniel, Erie Resident.

One TikTok user captioned his video with 2.4 million likes by saying if everyone contributes, we will all be better off.

The head of petroleum from Gas Buddy said that a boycott won’t do much.

“Motorists that are participating are simply shifting their demand by filling up before the third or after the fifth which unfortunately doesn’t lead to any demand decrease. It’s simply a shift in demand, and shifts in gasoline demand don’t do anything to lower prices,” said Patrick De Haan, Head of Petroleum Analysis for Gas Buddy.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

De Haan said that the only way the boycott could be effective is if consumers stop driving completely from July 3 to July 5.