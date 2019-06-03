Social Security to be discussed on telephone town hall meeting

Congressman Mike Kelly (PA-16) will host a toll-free telephone town hall on Tuesday for Pennsylvania’s 16th Congressional District.
The purpose of the town hall is to allow constituents to ask questions about the Social Security program.
WHAT: A toll-free telephone town hall hosted by Rep. Kelly to help constituents navigate the Social Security program.
WHO: Representative Mike Kelly
With special guest
- John Johnston, Public Affairs Specialist, Social Security Administration.
WHEN: Tuesday, June 4, 2019
TIME: 6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
CALL-IN INFORMATION: To listen in, dial 855-531-1063.
LINK TO LISTEN ON-LINE: https://kelly.house.gov/live