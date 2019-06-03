Social Security to be discussed on telephone town hall meeting

by: LOU BAXTER

Congressman Mike Kelly (PA-16) will host a toll-free telephone town hall on Tuesday for Pennsylvania’s 16th Congressional District.

The purpose of the town hall is to allow constituents to ask questions about the Social Security program.

WHAT: A toll-free telephone town hall hosted by Rep. Kelly to help constituents navigate the Social Security program.

WHO: Representative Mike Kelly

            With special guest

  • John Johnston, Public Affairs Specialist, Social Security Administration.

WHEN: Tuesday, June 4, 2019

TIME: 6:30 p.m. 7:30 p.m.

CALL-IN INFORMATION: To listen in, dial 855-531-1063.

LINK TO LISTEN ON-LINE: https://kelly.house.gov/live

