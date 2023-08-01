A new salon held its grand opening event Tuesday on upper Peach Street.

Sola Salons offers a unique boutique experience. Rather than a traditional salon, Sola has 40 individual suites available for beauty professionals.

During the grand opening, four professionals were already on hand working in their suites.

Sola Salons accepts all beauty professionals — from hair to nails to brows — with the goal of offering a better customer experience.

“It’s great for clients of these beauty professionals because they can stop at one stall and get their hair done. They can stop at the next one, get their nails done, then walk a short way down the hallway and get their eyebrows done. It’s like a quick one-stop shop for everyone. It’s a great way for the beauty professionals to kind of build a community as well, support each other in their businesses. We’re excited to bring this into Erie,” said Carolyn Tome, senior marketing manager at Scott Enterprises.

Sola Salons is located at 7165 Peach Street.