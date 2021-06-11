Sold out crowd in attendance for EmergyCare Garage Gala

After being put on hold by COVID-19 last year, EmergyCare’s Garage Gala comes back in a big way on Friday night.

Folks in attendance could enjoy live music, a silent auction, drinks and great food from local vendors.

The event was sold out and proceeds go to provide ongoing training. The money will also buy new equipment and technology to provide the best care for patients.

Bill Hagerty, Executive Director for EmergyCare, says more than 500 people attended the Garage Gala.

“This has just been a celebration coming out of the pandemic, so just everybody seeing that light at the end of the tunnel and getting out and that is what we are doing, celebrating.” Hagerty said.

The event ran from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. and included vendors from Atacolypse, The Big Cheese and Sticks and Bricks Pizza.