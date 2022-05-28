The Pennsylvania Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Home will commemorate Memorial Day with a special ceremony.

Joe Benacci, the Director of Erie County Veterans Affairs, will be serving as the keynote speaker for this ceremony.

The ceremony will include live music from Bay Front Brass Quintet, along with the pipes and drums of the Erepa Grotto.

The colors will be posted by the McDowell High School Air Force Jr. ROTC and will be retired following a Three Volley Salute from the Wesleyville American Legion Post 571 Honor Guard.

The USA Vets, Guardians will place a wreath at the flagpole on the grounds.

The ceremony will conclude with the playing of Taps.

This event also offers free parking on the grounds of the PA Soldiers’ & Sailors’ Home.