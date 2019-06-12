Soldiers’ & Sailors’ Home host open house

In honor of Veterans Homes Week, the Pennsylvania Soldiers’ & Sailors’ Home welcomed the community for an open house Wednesday.

As people made their way to the historic home, they were first entertained with some live music outside and then welcomed in for a tour. Not only does an event like this cause excitement for people in the community, but for the residents as well. “They enjoy being able to get outside and enjoy some sunshine. I think it makes them feel a little more at home. Its a more home environment to be able to go outside and enjoy things with your family,” said Katy Dilling, activities director of the Soldiers’ & Sailors’ Home

To conclude the week, the Soldiers’ & Sailors’ Home will host a flag day ceremony honoring Cold War veterans Friday at 9 a.m.