Warm front approaching the area will force warm air aloft while cold air stays put at the surface. It’s a classic case for some freezing mix. The mix will begin after midnight tonight. In Erie, looks like mainly rain and wet snow, though can’t rule out some freezing rain for early morning commuters. For those from Waterford to Meadville, the freezing mix will be around until mid morning. It will make for a potentially difficult commute, but no serious icing on the power lines expected before the temps rise above freezing. In the eastern mountains, though (Chautauqua and Warren counties), the freezing mix will go through at least midday tomorrow. May be enough ice on the power lines to cause power disruptions, especially when you factor in the gusty winds over 40 mph. Ice may accumulate up to 1/4″ in those areas. The ice potential is fluid, and keep tuned to yourerie.com/weather for the latest updates.