A representative of the previously discussed Griswold Park project is reacting to the plans that they say they are still hopeful about.

Dan Zack of Logistics Plus said roughly two years ago its founder and CEO, Jim Berlin, along with business colleagues in Erie, wanted to develop Griswold Park as a fun and welcoming space to brighten the corridor to downtown Erie.

He says the plans involved possible pickleball courts, a splash pad for children, musical swings, and lots more.

Zack says efforts were made to move the project forward with Erie City Council and a proposal by the Erie Downtown Partnership to re-cultivate the project.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“At that point in time we were so inundated with our core business that it just didn’t make a whole lot of sense for us to kind of engage in that activity at that point. I suppose time will tell whether or not it transpires,” said Daniel Zack, business leader, Logistics Plus.

Zack says the project would be a great way to get residents and their employees out of their offices and outdoors.