ERIE, PA – We will head into the weekend with some light snow and flurries into Saturday morning. Minor accumulations are expected through Saturday morning for some, but most will see nothing more than a dusting on grassy surfaces.

We could sure use the snow! So far this month, we have only recorded 2.1″ of snow. Another storm system will spread some light snow into our area on Sunday afternoon. Any snow accumulation from this next storm will be fairly manageable, as there’s not much cold air with this next system.

Flakes linger into Monday before calmer weather arrives by Tuesday. However, our next storm system arrives on Wednesday. As of now, this next storm will likely be messy with rain mixing with and changing to snow, as colder air wraps around the low by Thursday and Friday.

