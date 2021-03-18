Some local residents raise concerns over proposed access road to repair Kahkwa Bridge

The City of Erie is getting ready to build an access road so they can repair the Kahkwa Bridge by the Erie Yacht Club.

But, some residents think this construction would cause major safety issues.

Erie City Councilman Ed Brzezinski says the Kahkwa Bridge has been deteriorating for a long time and needs to be repaired. He says some people that live in that area are concerned that it could be dangerous.

Some people in the area are not happy about the proposed access road to Ravine Dr.

Gretchen Gallo, who lives by the proposed site, believes construction of an access road would create a list of problems.

“It would require the removal of many trees, the filling of the natural ravine and the construction of a winding two-lane road would follow the contour of a nonstable bank, said Gretchen Gallo, Rosemont Ave. resident.

She also added that safety and way of life issues like too much truck traffic in what is now a very quiet neighborhood would be disruptive.