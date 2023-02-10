(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Some local schools will receive grants from an $8-million Safe Schools Targeted grants package announced by Gov. Josh Shapiro on Feb. 10.

The grants may be used to purchase safety equipment, implement new safety programs, and for hiring security personnel and school resource officers.

Girard School District will receive $50,000, Warren County Christian will receive $50,000, Leadership Christian Academy $15,776.64, and Mercyhurst Prep $5,145. All of those grants are for equipment and programming.

In total, 166 schools in Pennsylvania received Safe Schools Targeted grants in this round of funding — 43 public schools received grants for equipment and programming, 20 received grants to hire school police officers, 20 grants were to hire school resource officers, and 83 nonpublic schools received grants for equipment and programming.

“Every student in Pennsylvania deserves a safe learning environment, and these Safe Schools Targeted grants will help schools all across the Commonwealth invest in the resources and staff they need to keep students, teachers and staff safe,” Shapiro said. “Students should be able to focus on learning and growing in the classroom, and my administration will continue to work with our schools and local communities to ensure they have the support they deserve.”

According to an announcement from Gov. Shapiro’s office, the grants intend to help schools reduce unnecessary student disciplinary actions and promote an environment of greater productivity, safety, and learning. The grants also intend to enhance anti-violence efforts between schools and parents, local governments, law enforcement and community organizations.

“Our educators and school administrators work tirelessly each day to ensure that students’ social, emotional and wellness needs are met, and this funding will further support the resources that schools have at their disposal,” said acting Secretary of Education Dr. Khalid N. Mumin.