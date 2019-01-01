Some people in Erie were celebrating NYE in non-traditional ways Video

While some people head out to the bars to bring in the new year, others opted for a more family-friendly celebration.

"It looks wonderful, I can't wait to go jump," said Heather Landers, Cambridge Springs resident. Landers and her four children decided to jump into 2019 literally. They went to the Vertical Jump Park for the park's New Year's eve bash. Folks of all ages were welcome and they were given special prizes when they came in. "Very, very wonderful, nice, something different we can do instead of sitting at home watching the ball drop," said Landers.

V​​​​ertical Jump opened earlier this year and one employee says 2018 was a great year for businesses. "People seem to love this place, we have gotten very busy over the holiday weekend, we actually are almost reaching numbers higher than we have all year long," said Ace Carpenter, employee at Vertical Jump Park.

Over at Eastway Lanes, people were celebrating the new year with bowling balls and pins. "You're not in a smoky bar and it's pleasurable, everybody should come out to here and enjoy the lanes," said Dick Bottorf.

Bottorf has made it a tradition to come to Eastway lanes on New Year's eve. This is the seventh year he and his friends have brought in the new year with rounds of bowling. "I wouldn't go any place else than Eastway lanes, they take of the equipment very well, there's no breakdowns. It's the cleanest venue you're going to find," said Bottorf.

Whatever you do to celebrate the new year, make sure to have fun and be safe.

