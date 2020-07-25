Some Presque Isle Beaches Deemed Unsafe for Swimming According to Penn Environment Research Policy Center

A recent report said most beaches at Presque Isle were unsafe for swimming.

The report was released Thursday by Penn Environment Research Policy Center.

Nine Presque Isle beaches were tested in 2019 for fecal indicator bacteria.

Eight of them were deemed potentially unsafe for at least one day.

Beach 11 tested unsafe for nine days, which is more than any other beach in the state.

We caught up with beach-goers to get their thoughts on the matter.

“There is enough risk in everyday life, I’m not going to micromanage what is safe and not safe,” said Leonard Picone who was visiting from Pittsburgh.

“If they’re going to tell me it’s okay, then it’s okay. However in the same token if the levels are high I’m not going to go in,” he added.

You can find the entire report here.