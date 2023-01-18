ERIE, PA – The next wave of low pressure will move in overnight into Thursday morning. While the majority of the precipitation that falls will be mainly in the form of rain, some light snow, sleet, and freezing rain possible over far eastern areas Thursday morning. A light glaze of ice is possible on untreated secondary roads, bridges, sidewalks, and parking lots.

Ice amounts

A winter weather advisory has been issued for Chautauqua and Warren counties late tonight through midday Thursday.

Winter weather advisory

Any icy weather will not stick around for long, as the temperatures climb well into the 40s with rain showers expected by Thursday afternoon. Any leftover rain showers will mix with wet snow showers heading into Friday, as the temperatures turn slightly colder. New snow accumulation through Friday will be minimal. Most areas pick up a sloppy coating to 1″ of new snow.

Stay tuned to JET24/FOX66 Your Weather Authority for any updates on the forecast.