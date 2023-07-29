Frontal system will set off some showers/storms today. Some may be on the strong side this morning, particularly in areas covered by a severe thunderstorm watch. This includes Ashtabula and Crawford counties along with areas farther south and west. Gusty winds and torrential downpours possible, which could also cause localized flooding. Stay tuned to WJET/WFXP, yourerie.com, and YE2go app for the latest updates and warnings.