Erie, PA (WJET) – The weather was just great for Mother’s Day! If you liked the weather on Sunday, it gets even better through the week! Expect days of sunny skies and crisp clear nights ahead! And speaking of crisp air, the low temperature was 34° on Sunday morning! The low temperature Sunday morning was only 8 degrees away from the record low for the date. It will be crisp, cool and clear yet again Sunday night!

After another cool start, we will see slightly warmer high temperatures on Monday. Expect another sunny day, with highs in the 60s and 70s again on Monday. It will be slightly cooler near the lake.

Monday Planning Forecast.

The weather pattern becomes even more summer-like through the week. The temperature will continue to increase, with highs in the lower 80s expected by the end of the week. The humidity increases a bit toward Friday and Saturday, too.

Temperatures warming this week.

Eventually, the weather pattern will slowly break down by the weekend. The chance for thunderstorms will increase by late Saturday into Sunday, as a cold front slowly approaches from the Great Lakes.