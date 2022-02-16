Song and dance from Ivory Coast of Africa showcased at Penn State Behrend’s Rhythm of Life Music Series

Correction: The name of this music series is the Rhythm of Life Music Series. This has been corrected and we apologize for the error.

This month’s featured artist in Penn State Behrend’s Rhythm of Life Music Series presents song and dance that comes from the Ivory Coast of Africa.

Choreographer Vado Diamande and the Kotchegna Dance Company is featured in this month’s Rhythm of Life concert, entertaining the noon lunch crowd at Penn State Behrend.

The music is based on intense, high-speed drumming.

“We really hope that people come away with an appreciation for the Ivory Coast and culture and that they’ve learned a little bit of something while having fun at the same time,” said Jehan Young, Dancer at Kotchegna Dance Company.

Future concerts in the Rhythm of Life Music Series will feature Celtic bluegrass and American jazz.