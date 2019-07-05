Sonic closes over holiday weekend due to equipment failure

During opening week, Erie’s brand new Sonic Drive-In is forced to close over the holiday weekend. July 5, 6 ad 7 Sonic will remain closed while the staff works to fix their credit card machines and speaker system in the stalls.

The food chain plans to regroup to give better service to their customers, bringing in technical support from across the country.

“Where we are right now, we have experts coming in from all over the country. People coming in from San Diego, and two guys coming in from Oklahoma as well to resolve these issues for us,” Philip Accordino, Sr. Market Leader said.

Sonic anticipates to be open by Monday July 8.