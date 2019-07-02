Sonic Drive-in Prepares to Open in Erie

We’re less than 24 hours away from the first ever Sonic opening in Erie.

Sonic Drive-in is preparing for their grand opening in Erie Pa and will be located in the Millcreek Mall.

The location will have not two, but three different ways to order. The iconic car hop will be serving 15 drive-in spaces where customers can order and eat in their vehicles. The restaurant will hold more than 80 people and the general manager telling us her crew is ready to serve Erie.

“I think we’re the talk of the town. Everyone you mention (sonic) to is like their shakes, their burgers, their slushies, its going to be so fun. I think everyone is going to love it,” said Mary Beth Blasco, General manager.

Blasco told us they have one-hundred crew members and have had over 300 people apply.