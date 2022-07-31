One local fast food restaurant is helping our four legged friends during the dogs days of summer.

The ANNA Shelter has teamed up with the Sonic Drive-In at the Millcreek Mall in order to help find homes for shelter dogs.

On July 29, they held a “Pups on the Patio” event to show off a number of pets looking for a new home.

All month long, Sonic is donating it’s “pup cup” sales to the ANNA Shelter.

“And we wanted to celebrate by having some pups come to our store and get a little exposure and find homes for them,” said Rachelle Keller, Sonic Drive-In Marketing and Administration.

Keller said that Sonic tries to help local nonprofits by fundraising and hosting events.