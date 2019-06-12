Sonic Host an Open Interview Event

The much anticipated Sonic is set to open sometime in the July. Until then they are looking to staff the restaurant.

The restaurant chain is looking to fill more than 100 positions.

Positions to be filled are kitchen, front house, and food runners.

To apply you can simply stop in at the Homewood Suites tomorrow from 10 AM until 3 PM. Or, text 1-814-205-0465 to set up an interview.

General manager for the restaurant, Marybeth Blasco says it is not a requirement to Rollerblade out to the cars, however, they are anticipating to have some runners on skates.

” We just need people who want to come to work,” said Blasco. “We want to have fun. The whole atmosphere of Sonic is just a great, fun experience.”

Sonic will also host another open interview event on June 14th at the Northwest PA Career Link.