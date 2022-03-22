The SONS of Lake Erie were busy stocking brown trout in Presque Isle Bay Tuesday.

Each year, the SONS of Lake Erie stock Presque Isle Bay with brown trout. The fish will eventually grow and be ready for anglers.

The hatchery manager said it’s a tradition they will continue for years to come.

“They were approximately five to six inches long. We measured the fish a week ago and they averaged nine and a half to 10 inches long. So it shows you how much growth they achieve during the time that we raise and feed them,” said Jack Bock, hatchery manager.

Bock said the hatchery will soon receive walleye eggs that they will eventually release into the Bay.