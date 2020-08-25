Sonya Arrington to face federal judge for pretrial hearing

A federal judge has set a pretrial hearing in the case against a former Erie City Council president.

Sonya Arrington will face judge David Cercone via Zoom on Thursday, September 10th. This comes after more than a year of little activity in regards to the case.

The 53-year-old has plead not guilty after facing charges of embezzling about $70,000 from her nonprofit, Mothers Against Teen Violence, from 2011 to 2018.

According to federal records, Arrington used a debit card attached to the nonprofit at Presque Isle Downs and Casino.

Arrington is being represented by Erie lawyer Leonard Ambrose.