Sorting through the Penn State quarterbacks without spring practice.

Penn State has a new offensive coordinator and two redshirt freshmen quarterbacks on the roster.

With the outbreak of the Coronavirus, Kirk Ciarrocca has not had a chance to watch his quarterbacks play in person. He said he has seen plenty of play from starter Sean Clifford, but Will Levis, Ta’Quan Roberson and Michael Johnson Jr have less (or no) game film.

Ciarrocca is quarantined at home just like everyone else right now. Now he will have to start evaluating the backup quarterbacks from a distance. Watch the video at the top of this story for more.