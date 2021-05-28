Sounds Around Town to return for summer season; fans invited to attend in person

WQLN has announced the return of Sounds Around Town, the summer music series held at WQLN’s wooded pavilion.

This year, the community is invited to attend the music series in person.

The series showcases local musicians on television, radio, and on Facebook.

Sounds Around Town will begin July 9th and the shows are set to begin at 7:30 p.m. each Friday night until July 30th.

Here is a look at this year’s lineup for Sounds Around Town

July 9th- Erie Philharmonic Brass Ensemble

July 16th- The Riff Riders

July 23rd- Tiny Paper Boats

July 30th- Smilo & The Ghost

The performances will air on WQLN PBS and WQLN NPR after their performances. Those dates are not yet determined.