Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NWBI) announced net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 of 26.4 million dollars, or 25 cents per diluted share. This represents an increase of 84,000 dollars, or 0.3 percent, compared to the same quarter last year when net income was 26.3 million dollars or 25 cents per diluted share. The annualized returns on average shareholders’ equity and average assets for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 were 8.01 percent and 1.02 percent compared to 8.67 percent and 1.11 percent for the same quarter last year.

The Company also announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of 18 cents per share payable on August 15, 2019 to shareholders of record as of August 1, 2019. This is the 99th consecutive quarter in which the Company has paid a cash dividend. Based on the market value of the Company's stock as of June 30, 2019, this represents an annualized dividend yield of approximately 4.09 percent.