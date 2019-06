It’s another sure sign that warmer weather is here as the Sounds of Summer Music Series gets underway.

On Monday nights in the summer, the program takes performers to area nursing homes and community centers, giving the residents easy access to a relaxing night out.

This year’s schedule began today with the Bayfront Dixieland Band playing at the Mercy Terrace Apartments on East Grandview Boulevard.

That concert getting underway at seven o’clock.